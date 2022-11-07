SVB Leerink Increases AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target to $25.00

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 252.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir Stock Performance

Shares of AlloVir stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. AlloVir has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at AlloVir

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $129,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AlloVir news, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 11,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $95,772.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,046.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $129,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,035,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,308,814 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AlloVir in the 1st quarter worth $9,724,000. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in AlloVir by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,891,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 753,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AlloVir by 468.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 248,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 165,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 145,022 shares in the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AlloVir

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.