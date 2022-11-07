SVB Leerink Increases REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target to $14.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

RGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded REGENXBIO from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Price Performance

RGNX stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.20). REGENXBIO had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million. Equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $72,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.