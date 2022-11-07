Swipe Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.33 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $142.71 million and $20.33 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001516 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003385 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00599315 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.13 or 0.31217355 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000319 BTC.
Swipe Coin Profile
Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 525,116,693 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
