Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Up to $10.28

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.28, but opened at $10.64. Symbotic shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 354 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYM. William Blair assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Symbotic to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Symbotic in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.73.

Symbotic Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $608,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 98,334 shares of company stock worth $1,352,282 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 19,310 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

