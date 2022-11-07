Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Up to $10.28

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.28, but opened at $10.64. Symbotic shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 354 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYM. William Blair assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Symbotic to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Symbotic in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.73.
Symbotic Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17.
Insider Activity at Symbotic
Institutional Trading of Symbotic
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 19,310 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000.
About Symbotic
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
