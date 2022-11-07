Synergy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,024 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,937,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Analog Devices by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 141,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Analog Devices by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 130,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 35,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,200 shares of company stock worth $5,702,820. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.18. 25,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,983. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.83.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

