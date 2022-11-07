Synergy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 114,381 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 114,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,710,000. Fastenal comprises approximately 1.5% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Fastenal by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.22. 30,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,784. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.65. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

