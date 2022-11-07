Synergy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,467 Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $232,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Stock Performance

PALL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,924. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.34 and its 200-day moving average is $190.00. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $143.06 and a 12 month high of $298.21.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

