Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Taitron Components has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taitron Components ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taitron Components in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

