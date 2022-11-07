TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

TAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CICC Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America raised TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Stock Up 2.1 %

About TAL Education Group

NYSE:TAL opened at $5.44 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

