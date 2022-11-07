Tarang Amin Sells 100,000 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $15,988,290.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Tarang Amin sold 3,336 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $146,717.28.

On Monday, October 17th, Tarang Amin sold 4,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $170,681.02.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Tarang Amin sold 39,744 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,537,297.92.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Tarang Amin sold 87,266 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,327,452.58.

On Thursday, August 18th, Tarang Amin sold 63,167 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $2,407,294.37.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Tarang Amin sold 677 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $25,692.15.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.12. 839,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21 and a beta of 1.52. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01.

ELF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

