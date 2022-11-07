TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.94

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 113335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Institutional Trading of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 1,095.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 307.7% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 298.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCW Special Purpose Acquisition

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.

