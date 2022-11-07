TD Securities Cuts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$10.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AX.UN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.69.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance

Shares of TSE AX.UN traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.46. 202,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,808. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.80. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a twelve month low of C$8.98 and a twelve month high of C$13.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

In other news, Director Salim Manji bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.85 per share, with a total value of C$71,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,332,525 shares in the company, valued at C$27,640,421.25. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,650 shares of company stock valued at $78,121.

(Get Rating)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.