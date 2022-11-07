TD Securities Lowers Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$40.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Canada Goose to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canada Goose to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. CSFB raised their price target on Canada Goose from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.70.

TSE:GOOS opened at C$21.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.47. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of C$20.01 and a 52 week high of C$67.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.68.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

