TD Securities Lowers Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$54.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 111.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$55.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.10.

Hardwoods Distribution Price Performance

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock traded down C$0.45 on Monday, hitting C$25.53. The company had a trading volume of 55,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,104. The company has a market cap of C$596.28 million and a PE ratio of 2.85. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$22.66 and a 52 week high of C$49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.47.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.54 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$893.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$816.41 million. Research analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 5.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

