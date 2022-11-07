TD Securities Lowers Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$54.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 111.52% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$55.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.10.
Hardwoods Distribution Price Performance
Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock traded down C$0.45 on Monday, hitting C$25.53. The company had a trading volume of 55,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,104. The company has a market cap of C$596.28 million and a PE ratio of 2.85. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$22.66 and a 52 week high of C$49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.47.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
