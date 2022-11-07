TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives $125.45 Average PT from Analysts

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $220,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,253,786.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,963,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $220,668.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,253,786.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,431 shares of company stock worth $3,071,993 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNX opened at $91.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $119.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.23.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

