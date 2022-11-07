TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Lowered to $138.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.56.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Up 3.3 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $116.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.33. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $166.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,216 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.