Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Teleflex worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 484.1% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 779,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,646,000 after buying an additional 646,074 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $173,712,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 493.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 401,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,828,000 after buying an additional 333,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $132,161,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Down 0.1 %

TFX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.11. 4,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,656. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $356.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.46.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.