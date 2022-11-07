Telesat (TSAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th.

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.23 million for the quarter.

Telesat Stock Performance

Telesat stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.97. 453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. Telesat has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 11.05.

Institutional Trading of Telesat

Telesat Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat in the first quarter worth $416,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telesat by 41.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 80,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Telesat by 71.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Telesat by 71.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 35,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Telesat by 21.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,509,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 270,583 shares in the last quarter.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

