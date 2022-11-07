TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Barclays

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TIXT. Scotiabank reissued a sector outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday. TheStreet raised TELUS International (Cda) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.73.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.40 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 31,853 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $665,000. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

