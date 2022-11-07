TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at Barclays

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CSFB reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Monday.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TIXT traded down C$2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$27.66. 292,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,707. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion and a PE ratio of 37.38. TELUS International has a 12 month low of C$26.75 and a 12 month high of C$45.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.53.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

