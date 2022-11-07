TELUS (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$32.00 at Scotiabank

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.80.

T stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$28.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,245. The company has a market cap of C$40.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$26.30 and a 52 week high of C$34.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.58.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.4290024 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

