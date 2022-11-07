Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.58-$1.62 EPS.

Teradata Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TDC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 956,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,632. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30. Teradata has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradata in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 151.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 742,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,590,000 after purchasing an additional 446,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 92.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,094,000 after purchasing an additional 443,486 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,599 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 45.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,952,000 after purchasing an additional 297,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $14,317,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.