Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.57. 398,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.90.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.