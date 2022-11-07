Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $196.66

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $196.66 and last traded at $197.92, with a volume of 1603701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tesla to $33.33 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $369.33 to $316.33 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.10.

Tesla Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $630.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.75 and a 200-day moving average of $259.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,250 shares of company stock worth $17,756,580 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

