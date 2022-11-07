Texas Permanent School Fund Has $11.78 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.41. The company had a trading volume of 229,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,049,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

