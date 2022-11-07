Texas Permanent School Fund Has $17.13 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,585 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 7.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 33.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.46 on Monday, reaching $94.33. The stock had a trading volume of 148,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546,771. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $177.75. The company has a market cap of $147.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

