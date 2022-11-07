Texas Permanent School Fund Has $35.79 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $35,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $320.92. The stock had a trading volume of 65,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

