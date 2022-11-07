Texas Permanent School Fund Has $86.57 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $86,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,221 shares of company stock valued at $20,099,793 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Up 1.5 %

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.37.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $87.91. 643,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,628,227. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.