Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 1,934 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,109,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,761,636,000 after purchasing an additional 408,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,235,451,000 after purchasing an additional 250,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP traded up $3.58 on Monday, reaching $135.90. 139,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,073,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $175.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.08. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

