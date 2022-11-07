Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 695 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher D'ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.8 %

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.55.

ADP traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.79. 18,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

