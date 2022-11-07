Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 24.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,267,564 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.02. The company had a trading volume of 88,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,044. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average is $61.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

