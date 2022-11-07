Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,994,000 after buying an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after buying an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after buying an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,235,000 after buying an additional 321,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $85.34. The stock had a trading volume of 85,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,196,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $146.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.32. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

