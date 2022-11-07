TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$136.08.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFII. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
Shares of TFII opened at C$124.18 on Monday. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$93.63 and a 1-year high of C$145.89. The stock has a market cap of C$10.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$130.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$118.31.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
