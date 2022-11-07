The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in AES were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in AES during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in AES during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in AES by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 9,238.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 157.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES opened at $26.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.30, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $27.78.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. AES’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

