The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $20,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 540.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

NYSE:BA opened at $161.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.23. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

