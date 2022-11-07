The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 239,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,833.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock remained flat at $79.05 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 130,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,214,750. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $143.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,762 shares of company stock worth $16,587,663 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

