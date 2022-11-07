The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Major Shareholder Buys $1,244,671.98 in Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps bought 101,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,671.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,799,652.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
E.W. Scripps Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SSP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 218,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,615. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.00 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on E.W. Scripps in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About E.W. Scripps
The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.
