The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Major Shareholder Buys $1,244,671.98 in Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps bought 101,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,671.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,799,652.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 218,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,615. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.00 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 8.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 5.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on E.W. Scripps in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

