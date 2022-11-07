The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€2.00” Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.00) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.60) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays set a €2.80 ($2.80) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.00) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.60) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.10) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Telefónica Deutschland Trading Up 4.7 %

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.32 ($2.32) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.01 ($2.01) and a 12 month high of €3.03 ($3.03).

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

