The Goldman Sachs Group Trims uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Target Price to $48.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on QURE. TheStreet lowered shares of uniQure from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure Price Performance

NASDAQ QURE opened at $19.24 on Thursday. uniQure has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56.

Insider Transactions at uniQure

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. uniQure had a negative net margin of 204.12% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,006.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in uniQure by 30.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,838,000 after buying an additional 655,732 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in uniQure by 17.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,819,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,199,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,113,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in uniQure by 107.7% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 183,106 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in uniQure by 22.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after buying an additional 164,069 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.