The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Cowen began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.36.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.62 on Monday, reaching $287.65. The company had a trading volume of 84,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,740. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

