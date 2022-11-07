The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Major Shareholder Sells $62,867.76 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 19,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $62,867.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,896,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,580,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 50,200 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $170,178.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 58,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $230,490.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 41,855 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $196,299.95.

On Friday, October 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,091 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $252,120.44.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $270,900.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 29,400 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $146,412.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 20,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $99,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 17,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $81,900.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 8,249 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $37,945.40.

On Friday, October 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 9,800 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $44,492.00.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of TOIIW remained flat at $0.40 during trading hours on Monday. 4,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,825. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oncology Institute

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oncology Institute stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOIIW Get Rating ) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oncology Institute were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.

Read More

