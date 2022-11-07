The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.00 million-$462.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $460.40 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PNTG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.80.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,296. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45.

Institutional Trading of The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The Pennant Group had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $116.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Pennant Group by 34.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth about $79,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in The Pennant Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth about $293,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.