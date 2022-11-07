The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,872,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,079,829,000 after buying an additional 966,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,452,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,022,132,000 after buying an additional 514,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney
In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Walt Disney Stock Up 1.0 %
DIS stock opened at $100.54 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.
See Also
