The Weir Group’s (WEIR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,980 ($22.89) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Weir Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,970.71 ($22.79).

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,733 ($20.04) on Friday. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,312 ($15.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,936.50 ($22.39). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,488.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,508.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,546.97.

In other The Weir Group news, insider Stephen G. Young bought 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,607 ($18.58) per share, for a total transaction of £31,834.67 ($36,807.34).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

