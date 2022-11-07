Theta Network (THETA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $43.21 Million

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. Theta Network has a market cap of $1.20 billion and $43.21 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00005783 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Network has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.00600042 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,490.42 or 0.31255218 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Theta Network Profile

Theta Network’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Network is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta (THETA) is a blockchain powered network purpose-built for video streaming. Launched in March 2019, the Theta mainnet operates as a decentralized network in which users share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis.The project is advised by Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube and Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch.Theta features its own native cryptocurrency token, THETA, which performs various governance tasks within the network, and counts Google, Binance, Blockchain ventures, Gumi, Sony Europe and Samsung as Enterprise validators, along with a Guardian network of thousands of community-run guardian nodes. Developers say that the project aims to shake up the video streaming industry in its current form — centralization, poor infrastructure and high costs mean that end users often end up with a poor experience. Content creators likewise earn less revenue due to the barriers between them and end users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.