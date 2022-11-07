THORChain (RUNE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $514.94 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 7th. One THORChain token can currently be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00008033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $514.94 million and $63.03 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,031,945 tokens. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORCHain is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks without losing full custody of their assets in the process.With THORChain, users can simply swap one asset for another in a permissionless setting, without needing to rely on order books to source liquidity. Instead, market prices are maintained through the ratio of assets in a pool (see automated market maker).The native utility token of the THORChain platform is RUNE. This is used as the base currency in the THORChain ecosystem and is also used for platform governance and security as part of THORChain's Sybil resistance mechanisms — since THORChain nodes must commit a minimum of 1 million RUNE to participate in its rotating consensus process.THORChain was funded through an initial DEX offering (IDO) which launched through the Binance DEX in July 2019. Its mainnet was originally launched in January 2021.Mainnet – https://viewblock.io/thorchainERC-20 – https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cbBEP2 – https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-“

