TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Given New GBX 170 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($1.97) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 220 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.08) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LON TIFS traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 129.60 ($1.50). 154,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,103. The company has a market cap of £674.27 million and a PE ratio of 12,940.00. TI Fluid Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 109 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 290.08 ($3.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 133.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 153.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.15%.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

