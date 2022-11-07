Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Raised to C$123.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TMTNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.63.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TMTNF stock opened at $77.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day moving average is $80.41. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of $70.14 and a 52-week high of $96.02.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

