TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,620,000 after buying an additional 179,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $379.91. The company had a trading volume of 191,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,252. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $381.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.45. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

