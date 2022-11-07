TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.98. 30,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,398. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.02.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

